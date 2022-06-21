Asheville store clerk stops armed robber with knife, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A robber with a knife who threatened store employees is behind bars after a store clerk stopped the robber, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police said Christopher Gene Hagan, 37, attempted to rob the One Stop on Haywood Road in West Asheville just before midnight on June 17.

After staff members confronted Hagan as he was attempting to sneak merchandise into his clothing, Hagan took out a razor blade type knife, police said. Once Hagan started moving towards the employees, one of the clerks drew a gun and ordered Hagan to get away from the staff.

When officers arrived, the department said they found Hagan still holding his knife in a stand-off with the clerk. He was taken into custody and has been charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting public officers

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said Hagan is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: Suspect admits to deadly kidnapping of Greenville Co. woman

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.