Avoid the summer slide with learning apps

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Experts say kids can lose weeks of learning over the break. Here are some tips for parents hoping to avoid the summer slide and keep their students on track.

Owner of Upstate Literacy in Powdersville Andrea Bishop says keeping your child engaged over the summer is important. Studies show students can lose up to two months of learning.

An easy and inexpensive way to keep your child learning this summer is with apps and games. There are games on your phone and your computer for reading on different subjects.

Bishop’s team downloaded dozens of apps to their ipads and played games themselves to find the best-structured ones with levels and repetition.

Experts say making sure parents read with their children is just as important and effective.

“Go to the library. Pick really rich books with rich vocabulary. Parents can buddy read with them,” Bishop said. “They can say hey, I’ll read a page and then you can read a page. And parents can assist on the page that they read. That’s a really good option.”

