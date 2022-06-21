Advertisement

Considering renting out your Upstate home? Make sure it qualifies

House
House(Pexels via MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the growth of the economy in Greenville, city officials are seeing an increase in residents using websites like Airbnb and VRBO to offer their homes for short-term rentals.

City officials say homes in residential zoning districts can be leased for a minimum of 30 days. Vacation rentals can only operate with a permit, a license, and in allowed, non-residential zoning districts of the city.

The residential zoning districts are R-6, R-9, RM-1, RM-2 and RM-3. Greenville residents can use the City Address Locator to find out which zoning district your home is in.

If your property is not in a residential zoning district the city says there are two types of allowable visitor accommodations:

Hotel/Motel
Bed & Breakfast/Inn

Along with the permits, owners must have a business license and must pay accommodations tax.

Reports of illegal rentals can be made to Planning and Zoning at 864-467-4476.

