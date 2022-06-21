Considering renting out your Upstate home? Make sure it qualifies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the growth of the economy in Greenville, city officials are seeing an increase in residents using websites like Airbnb and VRBO to offer their homes for short-term rentals.
City officials say homes in residential zoning districts can be leased for a minimum of 30 days. Vacation rentals can only operate with a permit, a license, and in allowed, non-residential zoning districts of the city.
The residential zoning districts are R-6, R-9, RM-1, RM-2 and RM-3. Greenville residents can use the City Address Locator to find out which zoning district your home is in.
If your property is not in a residential zoning district the city says there are two types of allowable visitor accommodations:
Hotel/Motel
- Is allowed in C-3, C-4, S-1 and RDV zoning districts
- Requires an Occupancy Permit
- Can be in zoning districts O-D and C-2 with a Special Exception Permit
Bed & Breakfast/Inn
- Must be an owner-occupied dwelling
- Requires an Accessory Use Permit for Home Occupation
- Is allowed in OD, C-2, C-3, C-4, S-1 and RDV zoning districts as long as all of the criteria here are met
- Requires a Special Exception Permit in zoning districts R-6, R-9, RM-1, RM-1.5, RM-2 and RM-3
Along with the permits, owners must have a business license and must pay accommodations tax.
Reports of illegal rentals can be made to Planning and Zoning at 864-467-4476.
