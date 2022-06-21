Deshaun Watson settles several sexual misconduct civil cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with a large number of lawsuits against him.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports that Watson has “settled 20 of 24 cases against him.” The terms of the settlements will remain confidential, according to the defendants lawyers. A statement from the lawyer indicated that the remaining four cases still open will also soon be dismissed.

Watson had been accused of sexual misconduct with several massage therapists.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of 24 cases against him with women alleging he committed sexual misconduct, lawyer Tony Buzbee who represents the women says in a statement noting the terms will remain confidential. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 21, 2022

Deshaun Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns where he signed a five-year contract with $230 million guaranteed.

Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled pic.twitter.com/Ye3HoQi05h — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.