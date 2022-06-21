Advertisement

Deshaun Watson settles several sexual misconduct civil cases

The latest as the Deshaun Watson lawsuit saga inches closer to a conclusion
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with a large number of lawsuits against him.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports that Watson has “settled 20 of 24 cases against him.” The terms of the settlements will remain confidential, according to the defendants lawyers. A statement from the lawyer indicated that the remaining four cases still open will also soon be dismissed.

Watson had been accused of sexual misconduct with several massage therapists.

Deshaun Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns where he signed a five-year contract with $230 million guaranteed.

