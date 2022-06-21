Duke Energy, county officials to test sirens at Oconee Nuclear Station

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy and county officials announced plans to test the outdoor warning sirens around Oconee Nuclear Station during the week of June 28.

Officials said a select, limited number of sirens will be tested using both a short, 20-second test as well as longer three-minute tests. These tests will occur from June 28 through July 1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed, according to officials.

We’re told if unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio stations to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, click here.

