Greenville restaurant announces permanent closure

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant announced on Sunday they are closed for good.

IOU Sushi on Woodruff Road is shutting its doors “due to circumstances out of our control,” the business posted on Facebook.

“We as a family appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and who have supported along the way,” the post says.

The veteran-owned business opened in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.