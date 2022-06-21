Advertisement

Greenville restaurant announces permanent closure

Sushi stock photo (Source: Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant announced on Sunday they are closed for good.

IOU Sushi on Woodruff Road is shutting its doors “due to circumstances out of our control,” the business posted on Facebook.

“We as a family appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and who have supported along the way,” the post says.

The veteran-owned business opened in December 2021.

