Advertisement

New details revealed on Greenville Gateway plans

Plans for a gateway at the entrance to downtown Greenville.
Plans for a gateway at the entrance to downtown Greenville.(Johnston Design Group)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An urban design panel application reveals new details about plans for a gateway development at the entrance to downtown Greenville.

Plans were announced earlier this year for a project to transform the area of downtown Greenville at East North and North Church streets.

The gateway development includes plans for 300 residential apartments, space for restaurants and businesses and a 300-car parking garage. The proposal also includes plans for a rooftop pool and sculpture garden.

The application describes the development as “a gateway and arrival experience into the urban core” of downtown Greenville that will “provide a sense of place and enhance the pedestrian experience” near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

A public hearing is set for July 7 during a meeting of the city’s urban panel.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Law enforcement speaks on "serial killer" in Carolinas
Law enforcement speaks about "serial killer" in Carolinas
FILE -New Hampshire Motor Speedway Chairman of the Board Bruton Smith speaks during a news...
Bruton Smith, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, dies at 95
Power lines
Planned maintenance outage for emergency repairs in the Broadway Lake area
Derrick Quarles, Democratic candidate for S.C. House District 25
Hearing set after protests filed in race for SC House