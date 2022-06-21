New details revealed on Greenville Gateway plans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An urban design panel application reveals new details about plans for a gateway development at the entrance to downtown Greenville.

Plans were announced earlier this year for a project to transform the area of downtown Greenville at East North and North Church streets.

The gateway development includes plans for 300 residential apartments, space for restaurants and businesses and a 300-car parking garage. The proposal also includes plans for a rooftop pool and sculpture garden.

The application describes the development as “a gateway and arrival experience into the urban core” of downtown Greenville that will “provide a sense of place and enhance the pedestrian experience” near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

A public hearing is set for July 7 during a meeting of the city’s urban panel.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.