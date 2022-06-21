Ongoing flight cancelations cause travel chaos

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the busiest traveling time of the summer and flyer frustration continues as thousands of more flights wound up canceled or delayed.

Nearly 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled over the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holiday weekend and hundreds more are already canceled Tuesday morning.

According to FlightAware, there are 5,156 total delays and 1,704 cancelations as of 8:15 a.m.

Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta has announced 34 delays and 16 cancelations so far with a majority of them being from Delta Airlines.

Charlotte Douglas International announced 13 delays and 8 cancelations.

Greenville Spartanburg Airport has only seen 3 flight cancelations in the last 24 hours.

Airline officials say bad weather and staffing shortages are the cause.

Delta Airlines recently announced plans to reduce the number of flights in July and August so it doesn’t run into the same staffing issues over the next summer holidays.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met virtually with many airline CEOs to get travel back on track ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

