Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are searching for Tatyana Ray, a 16-year-old last seen on June 15, 2022.

Officers said Ray was last seen at her home wearing Christmas pajamas with snowflakes on them and a gray Jordan bookbag. Ray has brown eyes, brown hair and a hoop earring in her left nostril. They added that she either wears glasses or hazel contacts.

Anyone with information regarding Ray is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

