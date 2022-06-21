Near-Record heat on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week’s hottest weather arrives today, with near-record high temperatures for some!

We will bake under sunny skies today as highs surge to the low 90s in the North Carolina mountains. Expect hotter conditions upstate though, as highs soar to near-record levels in the upper 90s, with a few spots likely topping 100°.

Today’s record high is 99° at GSP Airport, set in 2006. Fortunately, humidity levels will remain low during the daytime period today, so we won’t be making these already-hot conditions feel even hotter.

Humidity levels will tick up a bit tonight ahead of a cold front slipping south out of the Mid-Atlantic. This will bring a few showers and thunderstorms into the mountains, but these are expected to dissipate before crossing into South Carolina. Expect lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

For the second half of the week, expect a more oppressive feeling to the heat, even as highs dial back a few degrees. With the cold front lingering near the region, we’ll see isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday. Highs will range from the middle to upper 80s in the mountains, and low to mid 90s across the upstate. Factoring in the increased humidity, expect it to feel upward of 5 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

