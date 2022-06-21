Troopers: Pedestrian hit while crossing road in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after being hit while crossing the road in Spartanburg County early Tuesday morning, according to troopers with Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was heading west on Drayton Road when it hit a pedestrian in the road around 3:37 a.m.

We’re told the pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital where they sadly passed away. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

