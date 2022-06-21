Advertisement

Two NC suspects indicted for conspiring in dog fighting operation

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT
POLK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Federal Grand Jury issued indictments for two North Carolina residents allegedly connected to a dog fighting operation.

According to deputies, the two suspects, Laddie Dwayne McMillian and Derrick Twitty will be arranged and have court dates set.

Deputies said the indictments came from a long investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, Humane Society International and the USDA Office of the Inspector General.

The Humane Society of the United States Animal Rescue and Response Team also helped with the situation by providing temporary sheltering, on-scene assistance with evidence collection, animal handling and animal transportation. They also help place the animals through their network of shelter and rescue partners.

