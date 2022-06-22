Advertisement

American Airlines ending service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be...
As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be canceling flights to three cities in September.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beginning on Sept. 7, American Airlines will end service to at least three cities due to the pilot shortage.

The company will stop flying to Ithaca and Islip in New York and Toledo, Ohio.

According to several reports, including one from USA Today, the airline will also stop flying to Dubuque, Iowa.

Those four markets are currently served by the airline’s regional affiliates, with up to two flights per day to larger hubs.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says the company has 100 regional planes on the ground that it can’t fly because there aren’t enough regional pilots.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians focus firepower to seize 2 villages in east Ukraine
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency