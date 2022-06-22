Greenville High’s Tyler Brown commits to Golden Gophers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From Fridays to Saturdays, the ultimate dream of every high school athlete is to make that transition to college ball. One local athlete is taking his talents up north to Minnesota.

Greenville High School’s Tyler Brown was born to play football.

“Yes sir. Pop Warner. Actually was a big stand out in Pop Warner as well,” Tyler Brown, Greenville High receiver, said. “About four touchdowns a game back in the day.”

The dream? To play in college.

“A lot of kids have the dream of going D-I,” Brown said. “I’ve had a dream since I was about 6 years old.”

And that dream became a reality. The speedster receiver committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

“It’s definitely a big change, man. All starting to fall into place man,” Brown said. “I just want to thank God. Very blessed to be in the situation that I’m in now.”

Brown knew the second he got to Minneapolis that this was his new home.

“I fell in love with it on my official visit. No doubt,” Brown said. “Me and my parents fell in love with the city. Fell in love with the school. And all of the coaches as well.”

“They keep it 100 percent the whole time I was there. And just what you’ve get in everyday school life in general. I just love the coaches. Love the energy down there and I think I definitely made the right decision.”

“He’s going to be committed to this school and committed to the program,” Greg Porter, Greenville High head football coach, said. “And I think that the fans are going to enjoy it. The speed is the part that separates him. He has a lot of upside to him and I see him only getting faster and stronger.”

The Red Raider is ready to become a Golden Gopher.

“Made my decision early. Just so I can focus on my guys,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, we’re trying to get that ring. And you know we’ve got to make that happen.”

