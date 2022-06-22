Humidity and storms join the heat on Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hot weather continues on Thursday, but the humidity has returned and storms will follow.

Increasing sunshine will fuel hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being outdoors. Expect highs in the mid 90s across the upstate, with middle to upper 80s in the mountains.

Storms will fizzle out this evening, leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. Warm and muggy conditions will continue, as lows fall to the mid 60s to around 70.

Rinse repeat, but with milder temperatures as we head from Friday into the weekend, in what we’ll call a classic Summer weather pattern. Warm and humid conditions amid a mix of sun and clouds will fuel daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s in the mountains, to upper 80s in the upstate through Sunday.

