Officers investigating shooting that injured one person in Greer

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday night.

Officers said at around 6:35 p.m., they responded to the area of Forest Street after someone reported hearing multiple shots.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who’d been shot in the arm. She was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment.

Currently, officers believe the victim may have been shot by two men who were seen running away from the scene. They added that detectives are still attempting to gather information.

