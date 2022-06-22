Officials: ‘Extensive’ power outage delays opening of Buncombe Co. government offices

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County officials said county government offices experienced an opening delay due to an “extensive” power delay.

County officials said at 8:08 a.m. there were more than 3,000 customers without power in the downtown area and this delayed the opening impacts facilities at 200 College Street, 35 Woodfin, 40 Coxe, 94 Coxe Avenue, and more.

We’re told these services included, but are not limited to, the Register of Deeds, Planning, Tax Collections, the Health Department, Government Administration, Family Justice Center, Election Services, and Economic Services.

At 9 a.m., officials said power had successfully been restored to the downtown facilities, and offices are reopening prior to 10:30 a.m. as they are able.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Buncombe County Detention Facility will open at 11:30 a.m.

Customers and clients visiting other Buncombe County offices downtown should call ahead to ensure the office is open if they plan to arrive prior to 10:30 a.m.

