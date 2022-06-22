ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced a maintenance outage for emergency repairs in the Broadway Lake area.

Duke Energy is conducting the planned outage which will happen at midnight on Friday, June 24 and last for about two hours.

The areas that will be affected are outlined in the map below in dark blue and green.

Affected areas of planned maintenance outage in Anderson County. (Anderson County Emergency Management)

Duke Energy has notified us of a planned maintenance outage for emergency repairs in the Broadway Lake area. The outage will take place at midnight on Friday June 24th and will last approximately 2 hours. The affected lines are on the map below in dark blue and light green. pic.twitter.com/jVnFDIQr3K — Anderson County EMD (@ACSCEMD) June 22, 2022

