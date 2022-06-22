Advertisement

Planned maintenance outage for emergency repairs in the Broadway Lake area

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced a maintenance outage for emergency repairs in the Broadway Lake area.

Duke Energy is conducting the planned outage which will happen at midnight on Friday, June 24 and last for about two hours.

The areas that will be affected are outlined in the map below in dark blue and green.

Affected areas of planned maintenance outage in Anderson County.
Affected areas of planned maintenance outage in Anderson County.(Anderson County Emergency Management)

