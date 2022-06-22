Restaurant honors fallen deputy with free meals for Spartanburg law enforcement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A restaurant in Spartanburg is showing its support and honoring fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge by offering free meals to all divisions of law enforcement.

Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office sadly lost his life while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon. He was just 25 years old.

THE STORY: ‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

Mama Sue’s of Spartanburg said in a Facebook post that it wants to honor Deputy Aldridge by offering any official who stops by the restaurant Wednesday with a free grab-and-go of choice with a cookie and a drink.

“We are heartbroken to say the least. Everyone at Mama Sue’s stands in solidarity with our Law Enforcement Heroes. We understand the sacrifice and commitment you make for our safety. We can never thank you enough, but we will continue to try. It’s a hard day in the community but especially for our Brothers & Sisters in Blue. Just a small token of our appreciation for each of you. Regular We Protect Wednesday Discount applies also to additional purchases. We stand with you. We back the blue! 💙🖤”

The restaurant is encouraging others in the community to do a random act of kindness for a law enforcement hero today.

Mama Sue’s of Spartanburg is located at 401 East Kennedy Street and is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Mama Sue's of Spartanburg menu items (Mama Sue's of Spartanburg Facebook)

The regular “We Protect Wednesday” will apply to any additional purchase, according to the restaurant.

