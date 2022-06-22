Advertisement

Restaurant honors fallen deputy with free meals for Spartanburg law enforcement

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A restaurant in Spartanburg is showing its support and honoring fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge by offering free meals to all divisions of law enforcement.

Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office sadly lost his life while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon. He was just 25 years old.

THE STORY: ‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

Mama Sue’s of Spartanburg said in a Facebook post that it wants to honor Deputy Aldridge by offering any official who stops by the restaurant Wednesday with a free grab-and-go of choice with a cookie and a drink.

The restaurant is encouraging others in the community to do a random act of kindness for a law enforcement hero today.

Mama Sue’s of Spartanburg is located at 401 East Kennedy Street and is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Mama Sue's of Spartanburg menu items
Mama Sue's of Spartanburg menu items(Mama Sue's of Spartanburg Facebook)

The regular “We Protect Wednesday” will apply to any additional purchase, according to the restaurant.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bat generic
Bat in Oconee Co. tests positive for rabies
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.
Spartanburg community gathers to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the...
Community pays respects to Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty
A procession carried Deputy Austin Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional hospital to Floyd's...
VIDEO: Procession carries fallen deputy from hospital to mortuary
Jessica Lee Goolsby
Deputies investigating after Upstate woman ‘possibly held against will’