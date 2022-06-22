Advertisement

Trials for Greenville Co. murder suspects set for next week

Jaquan Burnside (L) and Shacorey Jeter
Jaquan Burnside (L) and Shacorey Jeter(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects charged with murder in separate deadly shootings are set to appear in Greenville County General Sessions Court on Monday.

Shacorey Jeter has been in custody on a murder charge since 2017 in connection with the shooting of Yolanda Dillard outside a Spinx gas station on White Horse Road.

Deputies said a large fight broke out outside the gas station before shots were fired. Someone drove Dillard to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Jaquan Burnside is also on the court roster. He is charged with murder in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Kamille Anderson. He was found dead in the roadway on Alameda Street on May 3, 2020.

Burnside and co-defendant Khadaphi Kanard were arrested and charged with murder after the shooting. Dymend Burton was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Burnside and Jeter are set to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

