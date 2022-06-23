Advertisement

6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

Team Coverage | 6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
By Eric Fossell, Andrew Colegrove, Matt Lackritz and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Six people have died in a fiery helicopter crash Wednesday evening, said Ray Bryant, the chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Authority,

The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant said the passengers were not local, WSAZ reported.

He said the helicopter, a Bell UH-1B, was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

Bryant said at this time it’s not confirmed exactly what went wrong during the flight. The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant said it was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Bryant said one of the owners of the helicopter showed up at the scene after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. The road is blocked off about a mile from the crash site.

Bobbi Childs, who lives about a mile from where the crash happened, said she called 911 and rushed to the scene. She said she ran back crying, traumatized by what she had seen.

