Man arrested on sex crimes against minor charges

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on sex crimes against a minor charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said 71-year-old Raphael Collins McDowell III was charged with first degree sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

According to deputies, detectives received a report of the crimes and conducted several interviews about the incidents, which were reported to have happened in 2009.

McDowell is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

