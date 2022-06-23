Advertisement

Bat in Oconee Co. tests positive for rabies

Bat generic
Bat generic(Andy Morffew / CC BY 2.0)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bat found in Oconee County has tested positive for rabies according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The rabid bat was found near Oconee Creek Road and Edward Dorsey Drive in West Union.

DHEC said at this time, no people have been exposed but a cat was exposed and will be quarantined.

Officials want to remind the community never to handle a bat or other wild animal with bare hands.

