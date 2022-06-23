Advertisement

Church housing program helps those in need

By Brookley Cromer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate church is helping those experiencing hardship find a home.

Grace Church converted the former Greenville Technical College student dorms into affordable apartments.

It’s part of a new program called Front Porch Housing, designed to help residents build a firm foundation, while keeping rent low.

Most of the residents are coming out of crisis, poverty, abuse, or in recovery.

Ann Marie Alcorta moved in last weekend. She said the program provides much more than a roof over her head.

“Stability. Being able to make mistakes and be loved through that. To be given suggestions, and criticism, and encouragement, and all the things that I’ve needed to become a healthy person and to do that in community,”

Participants focus on gaining life skills and work towards financial independence.

It’s all made possible with the help of community partners and volunteers.

“It’s a two-year transitional supportive ministry where housing is part of the program. So you opt in to the supportive services that include biblical community, budgeting classes, and life skills classes,” Grace Church Care and Recovery Ministry Director, Leeann Cavin said.

There is an application and interview process in order to be considered for the program.

Find out more about Front Porch Housing.

