Crews responding to fire at transitional home in Wellford

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a fire at a home in JUMPSTART’s Restoration Village, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said the fire happened early Thursday morning at 236 Wingo Road.

This home is located in a neighborhood that houses people transitioning from prison.

A look at the damage on a home in Wellford.
A look at the damage on a home in Wellford.(WHNS)

The Reidville Fire Department responded to the scene.

“Thankfully that unit was not set up yet so no one was living there,” said the executive director of JUMPSTART.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

