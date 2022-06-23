Deputies investigating after Upstate woman ‘possibly held against will’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether or not a woman was held against her will after she was reported missing Thursday.

30-year-old Jessica Lee Goolsby was last seen just after midnight near the 4000 block of State Park Road, according to the deputies. She was last seen in a gold 1996 Ford F-150 with a South Carolina tag reading: 569-2PM.

Deputies said they learned Goolsby was with an unknown man with multiple tattoos, including a facial tattoo, and had reason to believe she might be being held against her will.

We’re told Goolsby was found safe but investigators are still looking into whether or not she was held against her will.

MORE NEWS: ‘I’ve got your six’: Miss South Carolina contestant honors fallen deputy

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.