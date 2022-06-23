Advertisement

Deputies investigating after Upstate woman ‘possibly held against will’

Jessica Lee Goolsby
Jessica Lee Goolsby(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether or not a woman was held against her will after she was reported missing Thursday.

30-year-old Jessica Lee Goolsby was last seen just after midnight near the 4000 block of State Park Road, according to the deputies. She was last seen in a gold 1996 Ford F-150 with a South Carolina tag reading: 569-2PM.

Deputies said they learned Goolsby was with an unknown man with multiple tattoos, including a facial tattoo, and had reason to believe she might be being held against her will.

We’re told Goolsby was found safe but investigators are still looking into whether or not she was held against her will.

