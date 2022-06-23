Duke Energy: Nearly 2,000 without power in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are nearly 2,000 customers without power in the west end of downtown Greenville, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The outage map said the outage was first reported at 11:15 a.m.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,818 customers without power.

We’re told the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines.

Crews are en route to fix the issue and power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

Stay tuned for further updates.

