Fighting Fentanyl in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a powerful drug that is responsible for a growing number of deaths in our area and now local leaders are working to fight the Fentanyl epidemic.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says it is seeing around five to seven deaths a week from an overdose. Between January 2021 through July 2021 there were 129 accidental overdoses. This year the coroner’s office has seen 59 confirmed overdoses so far.

We’re told this year’s numbers may seem low but the number is estimated to be higher because it takes three months to confirm the fatalities as overdoses.

Advocates are encouraging finding ways to save as many lives as they can but finding help comes at a price.

Waitlists and high bills can be found at many of the rehabilitation centers across the Upstate and some centers will only take private insurance.

In Greenville County, there are programs you can qualify for at the Phoenix Center which offers out-patient and in-patient care, detox programs, and more.

As of now, the Phoenix Center has a waitlist for 10 in-patient detox beds and six beds in their residential treatment center.

Miracle Hill offers addiction recovery programs with 80 beds for men and 44 beds for the women’s program. The fee for the whole seven-month program is $125.

