Fox Carolina Awarded Emmy for Morning News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has awarded “Fox Carolina The Morning News” an EMMY for Morning Newscast-Medium Markets. The announcement came at the Academy’s gala on June 18 in Atlanta.

The award is based on coverage excellence following a tornado outbreak associated with Tropical Depression Fred on August 18, 2021. The storm produced tornadoes across both South Carolina and North Carolina. Fox Carolina (WHNS-Gray Media Group, Inc.) serves portions of both states, along with northern Georgia.

The Fox Carolina employees who worked on the coverage and were awarded EMMYs were Anchor Margaret-Ann Carter, Traffic Reporter Chris Scott, Director Scott Bishop, Morning Executive Producer Stefanie Quaal, Reporter Lindsey Gibbs, Photographer/Editor Kelly Carter, Reporter Grace Runkel, Photojournalist Gray Cecil, Photojournalist Julie Anderson, Meteorologist Nicole Papay, Producer SaMeia Robinson and Meteorologist Kylee Miller.

FOX Carolina's The Morning News team with Gray Television Chairman and co-CEO Hilton Howell at the Emmy gala in Atlanta. (FOX Carolina News)

Fox Carolina News Director Marybeth Jacoby says she is pleased that the Academy recognizes what local viewers know. “This news team covers more local news, more thoroughly and for more hours than anyone in the market. Viewers know where to turn for outstanding coverage, especially during breaking news and weather.”

Fox Carolina General Manager Bryce Caldwell adds, “We are honored that our industry recognizes the quality news coverage that the Fox Carolina team produces daily. It was wonderful to celebrate with Gray Chairman/Co-CEO Hilton Howell who attended the ceremony. With the support of Gray Media Group, we look forward to more awards in the future for Fox Carolina News.

For more information, contact Fox Carolina Creative Services Director Rob Thomas at 864-483-0488 or rob.thomas@foxcarolina.com.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.