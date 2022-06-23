July Fourth events planned in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cities across the Upstate are gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here’s a look at events planned:

GREENVILLE COUNTY

Greer Freedom Blast - Saturday, June 25th - 6PM-10:30 PM

4th Annual Family, Fun, & Fireworks Celebration at Hartness - Friday, July 1st - 6:30PM-9PM

Fountain Inn Fireworks Spectacular! - Saturday, July 2nd 6PM

Travelers Rest Kid’s Bike Parade - Saturday, July 2nd - 10AM-12PM

Locust Hill Baptist Church Red, White, and Blue Ridge Community Celebration - Sunday July 3rd - 6PM-9PM (barbeque) and 9:30PM (fireworks)

Greenville’s Fireworks on the Fourth - Monday, July 4th - 6PM-10PM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Duncan’s Watermelon Festival Crawl - Saturday, July 2nd - 6PM-9PM

Spartanburg’s Red, White, and Boom - Monday, July 4th - 6PM-10PM

PICKENS COUNTY

Clemsonfest - Sunday, July 3rd - 5PM-10PM

A Pickens Fourth of July Celebration - Monday, July 4th - 6PM-10PM

ANDERSON COUNTY

Easley Fourth of July Festival - July 2nd-4th

Independence Day Weekend at Big Water Marina - July 2-3

OCONEE COUNTY

Walhalla Independence Fest - July 1st-4th (fireworks Sunday, July 3rd 9:15 PM)

Seneca Independence Day Celebration - Monday, July 4th - Gates open at 2PM. Fireworks at 9:30PM.

