Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday.
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

