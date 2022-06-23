Man arrested, accused of breaking into fire department, church

RUTHERFORD CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after breaking into a fire department and church, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, a call came in for a breaking and entering in progress at Freeman’s Store on Bostic Sunshine Hwy. Once at the scene, deputies received a call about a disturbance at Cherry Mountain Fire Department, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the caller said someone was busting out the windows at the fire department and provided a description of the suspect.

Deputies arrived at the scene, but found no one inside. They then went to check other businesses, including Cooper Springs Congregational Holiness Church. Deputies said they found 38-year-old Matthew Battle inside the church and he matched the description the caller gave of the suspect.

Battle was charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, break or enter a motor vehicle, break/enter trailer, attempted breaking and entering a building, injury to personal property, and injury to real property.

He is currently being held on a $31,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.