Advertisement

Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar

Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Michael J. Fox has been selected to receive an honorary Oscar award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will give him the Jean Hershold Humanitarian Award in November.

It’s both for his work as an actor and as a founder of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox started the foundation in 2000, nine years after he was diagnosed with the disease.

The actor rose to fame in the 1980s when he starred as young capitalist Alex Keaton on the TV show “Family Ties.”

He’s also starred in several movies, most notably as the protagonist Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” franchise.

Fox has won Emmy awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild awards and even a Grammy, but this will be his first Oscar.

The award will be presented at the Academy’s Governors awards Nov. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say
Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Agents search home of Trump-era Justice Dept. official
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine