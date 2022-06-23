NCWRC: Fish for free in North Carolina on July 4

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On July 4, anglers of any age or residency status will be allowed to fish without a license in North Carolina, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The agency said the Free Fishing Day is an annual event that allows all North Carolinians to fish between 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

“Free Fishing Day was created to promote the sport of fishing,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. It’s an opportunity for families to try an outdoor recreational activity that is relatively inexpensive and available to anyone, no matter their age or skill level. It’s an excellent way to enjoy quality time together, relaxing by the water.”

We’re told anglers are required to follow fishing regulations, such as length and daily possession limits, and bait and tackle restrictions.

While anyone can fish for free on July 4, a fishing license is required for people age 16 and older on all other days of the year. Purchase one here.

For more information on fishing in public and inland waters, click here.

