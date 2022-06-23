Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run incident on Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run on Woodruff Road.

According to police, the incident happened a little after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said the suspect’s vehicle was found on I-85 and officers later learned the vehicle was stolen.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.