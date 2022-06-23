Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outages forces restaurants to close.
Outages forces restaurants to close
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
Reigniting Tesla fire
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week