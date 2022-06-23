UofSC unveils Gamecocks’ National Championship sign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (UofSC) are unveiling new highway signs recognizing the Gamecocks’ 2022 National Championship.

There ceremony took place at 2 p.m. Thursday outside the main entrance of the Colonial Life Arena. Coach Dawn Staley, UofSC Athletics Director Ray Tanner and SC Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall were in attendance.

In total, 15 signs are planned to go up around the state. These will be located in the City of Columbia and Welcome Centers at the state borders in both directions. This includes I-85, I-26, I-77, I-95 and I-20.

In Columbia, signs will be raised on I-20 on the eastbound Exit 58 and westbound Exit 73 A, I-26 Exit 111B in both directions, I-77 Exit 5 in both directions. A sign will also be raised at the Harbison Street Exit. Intersection of South Bound SC-277.

The signs were fabricated at the State Sign Shop and will be installed by July 1, 2022. They will be in place for two years.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.