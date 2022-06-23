Warm with Isolated Showers/Storms into Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking at partly cloudy skies, mild and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70.

Rinse repeat, but with milder temperatures as we head into Friday, with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but the humidity creeps up. Expect highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate, lower 80s for the mountains.

For the weekend it looks like a classic summer weather pattern with warm and muggy conditions with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from upper 80s and close to 90 for the Upstate, with mid 80s for the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.

A stronger cold front arrives early next week with a better chance at widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90, with low to mid 80s in the mountains.

