Western NC man admits to sexually abusing 3-year-old

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a young child.

Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory sexual offense. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the crime in July 2021.

Investigators said the abuse happened when Procopio was 18 years old and the victim was 3 years old.

He was sentenced to 12 years minimum and a maximum of 19 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor upon release.

“Every report received of a sexual offense, is taken seriously by the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Shane Hilliard. “Our top priority is protecting the children of our community and holding sexual predators accountable.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.