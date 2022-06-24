3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

