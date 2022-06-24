Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outages forces restaurants to close.
Outages forces restaurants to close
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
Reigniting Tesla fire
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion