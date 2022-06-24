Arts Center to hold benefit concert for family of Trooper John S. Horton
SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Foundation Performing Arts Center is hosting a benefit concert for the family of fallen North Carolina State Trooper John Horton.
The concert will happen on Friday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Isothermal College Loop and feature performances by Rutherford County Line & Dirty Grass Soul.
Trooper Horton was killed on January 3 while conducting a traffic stop.
