Arts Center to hold benefit concert for family of Trooper John S. Horton

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Foundation Performing Arts Center is hosting a benefit concert for the family of fallen North Carolina State Trooper John Horton.

The concert will happen on Friday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Isothermal College Loop and feature performances by Rutherford County Line & Dirty Grass Soul.

Trooper Horton was killed on January 3 while conducting a traffic stop.

