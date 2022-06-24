Advertisement

Asheville police investigating after homes shot up, man hurt

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired into occupied homes early Friday morning.

Officers said a man was hurt in the shooting just after midnight on Stewart Street. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Two homes were damaged by bullets.

No one has been arrested yet in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department.

