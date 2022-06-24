Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Greenville County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m.

According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany Road in Simpsonville when the vehicle left the roadway causing it to flip.

The coroner said the driver, 24-year-old Robert Troy Deckert, was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Curtis Smith faced a judge in a virtual bond hearing in September in Colleton County on charges...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports two overnight earthquakes near Asheville
Tyson Maurice Thompson
Police searching for suspect connected to deadly Upstate shooting
Leon A. Hipolito
Deputies need public’s help after man found shot to death lying in road
Jones Mill
$1.6 million will help turn Jones Mill site into public park