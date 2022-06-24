Coroner identifies victim of crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m.

According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany Road in Simpsonville when the vehicle left the roadway causing it to flip.

The coroner said the driver, 24-year-old Robert Troy Deckert, was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died at 4:30 p.m.

