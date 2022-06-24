Woman dies after car rolls into creek in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is dead after a car rolls into creek in Pendleton, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at around 3:35 p.m. on Westinghouse Road in Pendleton.

According to the coroner, the driver was traveling south on Westinghouse Road and traveled off the right side of the road, hit a traffic sign and rolled into the creek.

The coroner said the vehicle was submerged underwater and required the Anderson Technical Rescue Team and divers to recover the victim.

The coroner identified the victim as 55-year-old Erin Eileen Parker.

Parker appeared to be headed home from work and was traveling to fast for conditions when she ran off the road, according to the coroner.

She died as a result of drowning, coroner said.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.