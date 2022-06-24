Deputies charge Buncombe County teacher accused of sexually abusing student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a high school teacher has been charged with multiple sex offenses charged related to the sexual abuse of a student.

Albert Pavon was charged with indecent liberties with a child, indecent liberties with a student and three counts of felony dissemination of obscene material of a minor, according to deputies.

The Buncombe County Schools said Pavon was a teacher at Erwin High School for two years and has been suspended.

“Buncombe County Schools is shocked by this situation and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Albert Pavon has been suspended and is banned from our campuses pending our investigation in conjunction with the sheriff’s office. Albert Pavon was a teacher at Erwin High for two years. As this is an active law enforcement investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

We’re told Pavon is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The district added Pavon is banned from all campuses pending the investigation.

