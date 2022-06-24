Advertisement

Deputies charge Buncombe County teacher accused of sexually abusing student

Albert Pavon
Albert Pavon(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a high school teacher has been charged with multiple sex offenses charged related to the sexual abuse of a student.

Albert Pavon was charged with indecent liberties with a child, indecent liberties with a student and three counts of felony dissemination of obscene material of a minor, according to deputies.

The Buncombe County Schools said Pavon was a teacher at Erwin High School for two years and has been suspended.

“Buncombe County Schools is shocked by this situation and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Albert Pavon has been suspended and is banned from our campuses pending our investigation in conjunction with the sheriff’s office. Albert Pavon was a teacher at Erwin High for two years. As this is an active law enforcement investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Buncombe County Schools

We’re told Pavon is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The district added Pavon is banned from all campuses pending the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Here’s how much Upstate residents are spending on monthly bills

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outages forces restaurants to close.
Outages forces restaurants to close
Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry
Asheville police investigating after homes shot up, man hurt
Pedestrian hit generic image
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit while crossing Spartanburg County road
(Source: MGN)
Upstate business owner admits falsifying results during inspection at university, court says