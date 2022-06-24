Advertisement

Driver dies after running into ditch in Simpsonville, troopers say

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver passed away from their injuries as a result of an early morning crash Friday.

The driver was heading south on Bethany Road in Simpsonville just before 2 a.m. when they went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital where they passed away.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

