Driver dies after running into ditch in Simpsonville, troopers say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver passed away from their injuries as a result of an early morning crash Friday.

The driver was heading south on Bethany Road in Simpsonville just before 2 a.m. when they went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital where they passed away.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

