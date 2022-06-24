Advertisement

Here’s how much Upstate residents are spending on monthly bills

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With inflation at an all-time high and the price of everything is going up, FOX Carolina wanted to take a look at just how much Upstate residents are spending on their monthly bills.

According to data released by Doxoinsights, nine out of ten Americans have seen their bills jump up in the last year with utilities being the highest. The other most expensive bills are mortgages, rent, and paying for cars.

The average cost for bills in South Carolina is $1,783. This is 11 percent below the national average of $2,003.

Data shows people in Greenville are paying more than $1,800 a month.

Here’s how much South Carolina cities are paying from most expensive to least:

  1. Hilton Head Island - $2,569
  2. Bluffton - $2,524
  3. Mount Pleasant - $2,473
  4. Charleston - $2,185
  5. Fort Mill - $2,166
  6. Greer - $2,080
  7. Ladson - $2,069
  8. Okatie - $2,062
  9. Johns Island - $2,040
  10. Clemson - $2,017
  11. North Charleston - $2,004
  12. Mauldin - $1,997
  13. Beaufort - $1,985
  14. Chapin - $1,959
  15. Goose Creek - $1,953
  16. Irmo - $1,942
  17. Blythewood - $1,942
  18. Lexington - $1,936
  19. Summerville - $1,935
  20. Hanahan - $1,930
  21. Simpsonville - $1,901
  22. Pawleys Island - $1,896
  23. Murrells Inlet - $1,869
  24. Greenville - $1,848
  25. Lugoff - $1,842

