Here’s how much Upstate residents are spending on monthly bills

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With inflation at an all-time high and the price of everything is going up, FOX Carolina wanted to take a look at just how much Upstate residents are spending on their monthly bills.

According to data released by Doxoinsights, nine out of ten Americans have seen their bills jump up in the last year with utilities being the highest. The other most expensive bills are mortgages, rent, and paying for cars.

The average cost for bills in South Carolina is $1,783. This is 11 percent below the national average of $2,003.

Data shows people in Greenville are paying more than $1,800 a month.

Here’s how much South Carolina cities are paying from most expensive to least:

Hilton Head Island - $2,569 Bluffton - $2,524 Mount Pleasant - $2,473 Charleston - $2,185 Fort Mill - $2,166 Greer - $2,080 Ladson - $2,069 Okatie - $2,062 Johns Island - $2,040 Clemson - $2,017 North Charleston - $2,004 Mauldin - $1,997 Beaufort - $1,985 Chapin - $1,959 Goose Creek - $1,953 Irmo - $1,942 Blythewood - $1,942 Lexington - $1,936 Summerville - $1,935 Hanahan - $1,930 Simpsonville - $1,901 Pawleys Island - $1,896 Murrells Inlet - $1,869 Greenville - $1,848 Lugoff - $1,842

MORE NEWS: Driver dies after running into ditch in Simpsonville, troopers say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.