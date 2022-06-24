Here’s how much Upstate residents are spending on monthly bills
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With inflation at an all-time high and the price of everything is going up, FOX Carolina wanted to take a look at just how much Upstate residents are spending on their monthly bills.
According to data released by Doxoinsights, nine out of ten Americans have seen their bills jump up in the last year with utilities being the highest. The other most expensive bills are mortgages, rent, and paying for cars.
The average cost for bills in South Carolina is $1,783. This is 11 percent below the national average of $2,003.
Data shows people in Greenville are paying more than $1,800 a month.
Here’s how much South Carolina cities are paying from most expensive to least:
- Hilton Head Island - $2,569
- Bluffton - $2,524
- Mount Pleasant - $2,473
- Charleston - $2,185
- Fort Mill - $2,166
- Greer - $2,080
- Ladson - $2,069
- Okatie - $2,062
- Johns Island - $2,040
- Clemson - $2,017
- North Charleston - $2,004
- Mauldin - $1,997
- Beaufort - $1,985
- Chapin - $1,959
- Goose Creek - $1,953
- Irmo - $1,942
- Blythewood - $1,942
- Lexington - $1,936
- Summerville - $1,935
- Hanahan - $1,930
- Simpsonville - $1,901
- Pawleys Island - $1,896
- Murrells Inlet - $1,869
- Greenville - $1,848
- Lugoff - $1,842
