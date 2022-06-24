Advertisement

Man dies after moped crashes into truck in Spartanburg County

Moped vs. truck crash in Spartanburg County.
Moped vs. truck crash in Spartanburg County.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck.

According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman.

The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39 p.m.

