Advertisement

Woman fled scene after seriously injuring man in stabbing, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.

We’re told the woman accused of stabbing the man left the scene for officials arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: SC Governor, leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outages forces restaurants to close.
Outages forces restaurants to close
Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry
Asheville police investigating after homes shot up, man hurt
Pedestrian hit generic image
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit while crossing Spartanburg County road
(Source: MGN)
Upstate business owner admits falsifying results during inspection at university, court says