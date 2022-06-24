Woman fled scene after seriously injuring man in stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.

We’re told the woman accused of stabbing the man left the scene for officials arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

