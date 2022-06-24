NC Governor says Roe v. Wade decision ‘tragically ripped away’ women’s rights

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Leaders across North Carolina are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, which opens the door for states to ban abortion.

Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”

Sen. Thom Tillis issued the following statement:

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”

